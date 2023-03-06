HARDIN - A Hamburg driver - 56-year-old Victor H. Verdeyen - has been charged with the following offenses after a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office traffic stop at 4:49 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, on Illinois Route 100 near Poor Farm Hollow, in Hardin.

Victor H. Verdeyen of HamburgThe charges are:

  • Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,
  • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance,
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
  • Unlawful Use of Headset While Driving.

Verdeyen was arrested without incident and is lodged in the Greene County Jail.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

