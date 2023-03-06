HARDIN - A Hamburg driver - 56-year-old Victor H. Verdeyen - has been charged with the following offenses after a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office traffic stop at 4:49 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, on Illinois Route 100 near Poor Farm Hollow, in Hardin.

The charges are:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Unlawful Use of Headset While Driving.

Article continues after sponsor message

Verdeyen was arrested without incident and is lodged in the Greene County Jail.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: