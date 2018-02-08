ALTON - Halpin Music Company is opening the doors of their new location at 12 p.m. today at 88 Northport Drive in Alton.

After being at their previous location since 1977, Mark Landon, owner of Halpin, said it’s exciting to be opening the doors of their new home this afternoon.

“We’re very excited to be in our new location,” Landon said. “We think our customers will like what they see and we’re hopeful that we’ll continue to serve or wonder customers for many years to come here.”

Halpin will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 88 Northport Drive off of Martin Luther King Drive and Industrial Drive, lessons at the new location will resume on Monday, February 12.

