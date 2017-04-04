ALTON – The Halpin House in Middletown Alton is being sold via an online auction and it is attracting attention all over the country.

The bidding started at 8 a.m. April 1 and concludes at noon on April 10, Travis Tarrant, one of the owners of Tarrant and Harman Real Estate and Auction, said.

“I think the property has a tremendous amount of history and is very unique in the design that it offers for that time period,” Tarrant said. “We have had an enormous amount of interest, even a considerable amount out of state.”

Tarrant said the online auction approach is a good one for certain properties and he expects a lot of interest before it is completed.

“I think finding a property like that with the historical significance in the Alton area is pretty minimal,” he said. “A lot of people have reached out to us to come view the property.”

Tarrant has reached out to members of the Wuellner family, the original owner and builders of the home in 1927.

“I have been able to visit them and in fact met with some who wanted to walk through the house one more time,” he said. “The house is still in its original form from what they recall growing up there.”

Ann Halpin is the present owner of the home at 1712 Maple St. in Alton.

John Wuellner purchased stone from the City of Alton and its original City Hall for the home. City Hall on Market Street in Alton encountered a damaging fire in 1924.

This is the description of the Realtor description of the Halpin House:

Historical 2 story home situated just off a brick paved street near the “Middle Town” area of Alton, IL. Estimated to have been built in the early 20th century this home features a unique design. The exterior is partially constructed with stones taken from Alton City Hall after it burned in 1924. Designed to entertain a large number of guests, it offers over 4,300-square-feet of living space. Inside you will find various custom finishes including: intricate wood work, terrazzo floors, plaster walls, and rustic wood beams that line the ceilings. Enjoy the perfect conversation area in front of the large fireplace. There is a sun room just off the family room that includes a wet bar, large windows, and ornate stonework. The second level consists of the master suite and two other large bedrooms. In addition to these rooms there is a guest quarters that can be accessed from the second staircase leading up from the kitchen area. This home has endless potential and is ready for new owner.

Location: Nearby amenities such as retail, dining, and entertainment – within blocks of modern healthcare facilities – 30 minutes to Lambert International Airport – 40 minutes to downtown St. Louis, MO.

Auction details: The auction will be held online only. Visit bid.tarrantandharman.com to register. A qualification letter will be required to schedule an appointment to view the home and to register for the auction.

Bidding will open on April 1st, 2017 at 8:00 am and will close on April 10th, 2017 at 12:00 pm.

For more information, contact Tarrant and Harman at Real Estate and Auction at (618) 433-9436.

Terms and Conditions: Auction being held for A. Halpin Trust. This sale is subject to owners confirmation. Property selling as/is, where/is. All inspections must be conducted prior to the day of sale. All financing must be inline prior to the day of sale. A bank letter of approval or proof of funds will be required to register for the auction. Highest bidder will enter into an auction sales contract and be required to put a non-refundable 10% down by wire transfer within 24 hours of auction end time. Closing to be within 45 days of auction end date. All announcements sale day take precedence over any pre-printed material.