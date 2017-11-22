Six-foot-seven center Jake Hall rolls to the basket for two of his 20 points on Tuesday night in the Metro East Lutheran Tourney. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 59, MARISSA 32: Jake Hall led with 20 points and Reagan Snider added 12 as Marquette Catholic advanced to the semifinals of the championship bracket of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tipoff Classic Tuesday evening.

The Explorers improved to 2-0 on the year and will next play Piasa Southwestern at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Hooks Gym. The Explorers got out to a 15-7 lead at quarter time on the Meteors and improved it to 34-13 at the half.

Nick Hemann had nine points for the Explorers while Isaiah Ervin had seven and Sammy Green six; Cameron Bowlby led the Meteors with 15 points.

Marquette head coach Steve Medford said he thought Hall played really well in the contest.

“I also thought Reagan Snider did a good job on the defensive end,” Medford said. “I think every good coach always wants more, but it is just a matter of getting our kids to execute better offensively. The effort is there. We don’t expect them to play perfectly now, but we are putting forth a good effort.”

Sammy Green goes into the basket Tuesday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Nick Hermann soars to collect a rebound for Marquette Catholic against Marissa. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, GILLESPIE 50: Taylor Aguirre and Peyton Kline each led with 19 points as Marquette Catholic got past Gillespie 61-50 Tuesday night to go to 4-1 on the year. The previous day, the Explorers downed East Alton-Wood River 53-28.

Against the Miners, Lauren Fischer and Lila Snider added nine points each; against the Oilers, Fischer led with 14 points while Kline added nine. Marquette travels to Madison for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday clash with the Trojans.

