Sen. William HaineSPRINGFIELD – State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) was in Springfield on Tuesday to vote and help put a balanced budget on Governor Bruce Rauner’s desk.

Haine, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that affects the bones, has been undergoing treatment since February.

He released the following statement on his intentions to be in Springfield today:

“This has been a trying time for both my family and me. However, being present to help bring stability back to the state is of absolute importance. Although I have been facing some hardships over the last few months, this is bigger than me. This is about the citizens of Illinois and ensuring they have a future in this great state.

“I will be in Springfield today to help make sure schools open in the fall, state universities receive state funding and seniors continue to receive the care they need.”

