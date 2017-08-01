ALTON – State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) will join members of the Patriot Guard, ROTC, the Honor Guard and Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire on August 5 to honor fallen Vietnam War veterans with highway designations.

Haine, who was the sponsor of SJR 2, passed the Senate resolution to honor Lance Cpl. Chris Totora, USMC Lance Cpl. Richard Bennett and PFC Jim Stassi for their service and ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

“These men gave it all to preserve our democratic values and our way of life,” said Haine. “Highway dedications are but a small way we can honor their memory and the sacrifice they made for their country. Let these dedications be a reminder to everyone that freedom comes at a cost, but there are brave men and women in this country who fight for those freedoms.”

Below are the details of the dedication.

Who: Senator Bill Haine, members of the Patriot Guard, ROTC, Honor Guard and Mayor Maguire

What: Road dedication to designate the portion of Illinois Route 143 from the Phoebe Goldberg Overpass to Sixth Street as the "Lance Cpl. Chris Totora Memorial Highway." Designate the portion of Illinois Route 143 from Sixth Street to East Edwardsville Road as the "USMC Lance Cpl. Richard Bennett Memorial Highway." Designate the portion of Illinois Route 143 from East Edwardsville Road to the I-255 overpass as the "PFC Jim Stassi Memorial Highway."

When: Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 11:00 am

Where: The Wood River VFW

231 East Edwardsville Rd.

Wood River, IL 62905

