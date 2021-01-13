EDWARDSVILLE - This morning, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine called an emergency meeting of the Madison County Police Chiefs to discuss the proposed criminal reform bill (House Bill 3653, previously House Bill 163). After this meeting, State’s Attorney Haine was joined by the Sheriff and every Police Chief in Madison County in the following statement condemning the bill:

“The unanimous message of the Madison County law enforcement community to our legislature and Governor J.B. Pritzker is: this bill cannot become law, but should be paused and reconsidered next session.

"In our professional opinion, as drafted, this so-called “reform” would, in fact, devastate our ability to keep our communities safe and enforce the law fairly and equally for all. Good intentions and some worthwhile reforms are not enough to justify the enactment of so many bad policies at the same time. Public safety and victim’s rights are delicate issues that require time and serious consideration by all stakeholders.

"Here, only a week after a 600+ page bill was proposed that revolutionizes virtually every aspect of the criminal justice system in Illinois, it is being rushed to the floor for a vote without consideration for unintended consequences. Illinois communities should not become the testing ground for the rest of the country for rushed and ill-conceived ideas, especially where public safety is concerned.

"We urge the concerned citizens of Madison County to contact their legislators and the Governor to prevent the passage or signing of this disastrous bill.”

- Signed Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, Sheriff John Lakin, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon, Collinsville Police Chief Stephen Evans, East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton, Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven, Glen Carbon Police Chief Todd Link, Granite City Police Chief Kenneth Rozell, Grantfork Police Chief Justin Rottman, Hamel Police Chief Timothy Connell, Hartford Police Chief Brandon Flanigan, Highland Police Chief Christopher Conrad, Madison Police Chief Nicholas Gailius, Marine Police Chief Brent Stewart, Maryville Police Chief Robert Carpenter, Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic, Roxana Police Chief Will Cunningham, SIU-E Police Chief Kevin Schmoll, South Roxana Police Chief Larry Coles, St. Jacob Police Chief Gary Kukla, Troy Police Chief Brad Parsons, Venice Police Chief Norman, Adams Williamson Police Chief Wayne Watkins, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells and Worden Police Chief Dale Volle

