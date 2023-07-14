EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday announced the filing of charges against an Alton man accused of using a social-messaging platform to disseminate child pornography.

Haine and Raoul announced that five Class X felony counts of child pornography have been filed against Steven C. Garrison, 44. Those counts allege that, between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4, Garrison used the Discord social-messaging platform to disseminate videos containing child pornography. Associate Judge Ronald Slemer set bail for Garrison at $500,000.

Garrison remained in custody as of Friday afternoon. The judge also granted a prosecution request that Garrison be prohibited from having contact with anyone younger than 18 in the event that he is released on bond.

“Child pornography is appalling, and these types of cases are very concerning,” Haine said. “As prosecutors, we must always go above and beyond to protect our vulnerable children from sexual exploitation. We’re thankful that this matter was brought to the attention of the proper authorities, and I commend the investigators and agencies for their tremendous work on the case.”

Raoul said: “Child pornography is a horrific crime that can leave life-long scars on innocent children and their families. As a result of the law enforcement collaboration through my office’sInternet Crimes Against Children Task Force, this alleged predator can be held accountable. I appreciate the assistance of the Alton Police Department and the work of Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine in prosecuting this case.”

The investigation was initiated with cyber tips received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The case was investigated by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from Alton Police Department.

The case is assigned to Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley, chief of the Children’s Justice Division for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. During the course of the investigation, Garrison was found to be in possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine, resulting in an additional Class X felony charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. A Class X felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The charges were filed in Circuit Court in Madison County.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

