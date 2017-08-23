SPRINGFIELD – State Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) honored Patriot Guard Rider and Alton resident Fred Smith today by placing Smith’s pin on his Patriot Guard Rider vest.

Smith has been a member of the Patriot Guard, an organization whose members are dedicated to attending the funeral services of fallen American heroes and ensuring services aren’t disrupted by protesters, for more than 15 years. Smith received his honorary pin after serving on 504 missions with the Patriot Guard.

“The Patriot Guard Riders are dedicated individuals who are committed to honoring our fallen heroes and the sacrifices they made,” Haine said. “For years, Fred Smith has been a devoted member of the Patriot Guard, and I was honored to place his Patriot Guard Rider pin on his vest.”

