EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Monday announced that his office has filed charges of predatory criminal sexual assault against a defendant who, if convicted, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors charged Brok A. Weigand, 33, of South Roxana with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault. The counts of predatory criminal sexual assault are the most serious of the charges – class X felonies.

Those counts carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison because they involve two separate victims. The charges allege that Weigand committed acts of sexual contact with three relatives, all of whom were younger than 13, between January 2014 and December 2022.

“Any crimes committed against children are inexcusable. These types of offenses against children are particularly repulsive,” Haine said. “My office will be working to ensure that the children in this case receive justice and have access to any services they may need.”

Haine commended the work of South Roxana Police, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and Assistant State’s Attorney Emily Bell of the Children’s Justice Division at the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“Once this matter was brought to the attention of South Roxana Police, they worked diligently and expeditiously, in cooperation with the other agencies, to gather evidence. Based on their investigation, my office was able to file multiple charges today against this defendant,” Haine said.

Weigand was taken into custody Monday and was being held at the Madison County Jail. His bail was set at $250,000 by Circuit Judge Amy Maher.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

