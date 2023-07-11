EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today he has filed multiple charges – including felonies – against two men who unlawfully harvested several wild turkeys in the Cahokia Canal area. The charges filed by Haine’s office allege that Hunter D. Baxter, 28, of Lucedale, Miss., and Dustin D. Goldsmith, 38, of McCall Creek., Miss., unlawfully harvested turkeys in the Cahokia Canal area on multiple occasions in 2022.

Both defendants are charged with a Class 4 felony count of unlawful possession of wild game. Those charges allege that Baxter and Goldsmith possessed multiple turkeys with a combined value exceeding $3,000, for profit or commercial purposes.

“When people violate game laws, it’s cheating. It’s unfair to all of the ethical hunters who practice good sportsmanship and are good stewards of our natural resources, and whose fees support conservation efforts,” Haine said. “The State’s Attorney’s Office will always strive not only to keep our neighborhoods safe, but also to safeguard the resources of our region and our state.”

A Class 4 felony is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Baxter faces a second felony count, unlawful use of weapons, alleging that he unlawfully possessed a suppressor for a firearm. That charge is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition, Baxter faces 16 conservation citations: unlawful taking of turkey with the aid of thermal imaging (8 counts) and unlawful use of a rifle to take turkey (8 counts). Goldsmith faces 18 conservation citations: unlawful taking of turkey during closed hours (9 counts) and unlawful possession of turkey taken illegally (9 counts). “There is no sportsmanship in the type of conduct that is alleged here,” Haine said.

“We take it seriously when there are egregious violations of the Illinois Wildlife Code, and poachers should know that we are prepared to file felony charges when appropriate.”

The investigation began in March 2022 and was conducted by Conservation Police from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The investigation involved the execution of search warrants prepared by the State’s Attorney’s Office. Associate Judge Ronald Slemer set bail for Baxter at $50,000 and bail for Goldsmith at $40,000.

The charges were filed Friday in Circuit Court in Madison County. This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: