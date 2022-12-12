EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of arson and animal cruelty against a Granite City man accused of setting a dog on fire. John T. Turcott, 68, is charged with one count of arson and one count of animal cruelty.

In the arson charge, Turcott is accused of damaging a neighbor’s wooden privacy fence on Monday by means of fire.

In the cruelty charge, Turcott is accused of throwing gasoline on Monday at a neighbor’s dog, named Rocky, and then throwing a burning item toward Rocky, causing burns to the dog’s face.

Bail for the defendant was set at $100,000 by Associate Judge Ronald Slemer.

However, Haine said his office has filed a motion seeking the revocation of Turcott’s bail from a previous case, in which he is charged with aggravated battery for allegedly crashing a car, intentionally, into a motorcyclist on June 22, 2022. The court has ordered that Turcott remains in custody until a hearing is held on the motion for revocation of the bail.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

