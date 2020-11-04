Tom HaineEDWARDSVILLE - Republican Tom Haine had a simple but strong summary comment to describe Tuesday night for his state’s attorney’s triumph over Democrat Crystal Uhe in Madison County: “It was a fantastic win.”

Haine captured 72,315 votes to Uhe’s 59,013 votes or a 55.1 to 44.9 percent victory. Uhe is the first assistant Madison County state’s attorney officer under incumbent Tom Gibbons.

“It was a fantastic night and a real honor the voters have entrusted us with the responsibility of the state’s attorney’s office,” he said. “With many new elected offices for Republicans in the county, I look forward to getting to work with what the voters have entrusted me to do. It’s a great honor to be the next state’s attorney in Madison County.”

Haine said he believes this will be a new era in Madison County politics with so many conservatives prepared to take office.

“We are looking forward to doing what is right by the citizens in Madison County,” he said.

Haine said his goal is to emphasize strong values and “justice,” in his new role.

“I have been inspired by all the people who have supported me and feel an obligation to help make Madison County a new conservative stronghold with integrity,” he concluded.”

