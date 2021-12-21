EDWARDSVILLE — Throughout December, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine congratulated the winners of the Red Ribbon Week poster competition by visiting the winning students’ classrooms and hosting pizza parties for their classes. Haine also used the classroom visits as an opportunity to speak to the students about the role of the State’s Attorney’s Office and the importance of resisting drugs.

“These student winners, and all the participating schools and teachers, are doing wonderful things in our community,” said Haine. “It was an honor to work together with these schools to reinforce the importance of making smart decisions and resisting drugs, especially in the midst of the ongoing opioid epidemic, which has taken so many lives and torn apart so many families. As I told these children: their future is amazing. A drug-free future is one of hope, for them, and for all our Madison County families.”

This annual competition invites third, fourth, and fifth-grade students from schools in Madison County to create and design posters on the importance of resisting drugs. The theme of this year’s Red Ribbon Week was “Drug-Free Looks Like Me.” One winner was chosen from each grade:

Third Grade: Kysen Knebel, Highland Elementary

Article continues after sponsor message

Fourth Grade: Sam Herring, East Elementary (Alton)

Fifth Grade: Jemma Dorsey, Our Lady Queen of Peace (Bethalto)

The winning entries will also displayed for one year in the State’s Attorney’s Office, which is located in the Madison County Administration Building.

“The importance of promoting drug-free lifestyles to our students is crucial,” said Rob Werden, regional superintendent of schools. “I’m appreciative of the State Attorney’s efforts and outreach, as every positive message on this issue truly impacts these students’ lives.”

The Red Ribbon campaign began in support of a murdered DEA agent who was killed in 1985 by drug traffickers. Displaying a red ribbon demonstrates support of a drug-free America. The annual Red Ribbon Campaign, held every October since 1986, is one of the largest drug-prevention campaigns in the country. More information can be found athttp://www.nfp.org/.

More like this: