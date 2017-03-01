SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) and State Representative Dan Beiser (D-Alton) have worked together to commemorate a portion of Illinois Route 140 from North Bellwood Drive to Prairie Street in Bethalto as the "LCpl. Kenneth Corzine Memorial Drive."

The event unveiling the new designation will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Bethalto Community Center, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto.

LCpl. Corzine was injured during battle on Dec. 5, 2010, and later succumbed to the wounds he received.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both Beiser and Haine said they believe this highway dedication will have deep meaning to the Corzine family.

“This young man gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country,” Haine said. “It is an honor to pay tribute to him in this way. Our fallen soldiers deserve our utmost respect, gratitude and appreciation.

"I hope that by dedicating this portion of highway to this fallen soldier, it will serve as a reminder to all who drive on it what a patriot he was and the service he gave to our country," he said.

Corzine enlisted in the United State Marine Corps on Aug. 1, 2007. He served as a rifleman with the 1st Squad, 3rd Platoon, Company L in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He was awarded with a Purple Heart as well as the Combat Action Ribbon.

More like this: