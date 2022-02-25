EDWARDSVILLE— Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Danielle Fischer, 29, of Edwardsville has been charged by a Madison County grand jury on six counts of criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of child pornography.

Fischer was charged with these acts while serving as the victims’ teacher.

“It is sickening to see figures of authority abuse children,” Haine said. “Working with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, the State’s Attorney’s Office’s Children’s Justice Division is dedicated to punishing such crimes, and doing our part to protect the children of Madison County.”

The criminal sexual assault charges are Class One felonies, and carry a sentence of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). The aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges are Class 2 felonies, and carry a sentence of probation to 3-7 years in IDOC. The child pornography charges are Class X felonies, and carry a sentence of 6-30 years in IDOC.

Haine thanked the Edwardsville Police Department, the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and Assistant State’s Attorney Jacob Harlow for their work on this case.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

