EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine today announced the winners of the office’s 2021 Red Ribbon Week poster competition.

This annual competition invites third, fourth, and fifth-grade students from schools in Madison County to create and design posters on the importance of resisting drugs. The theme of this year’s Red Ribbon Week was “Drug Free Looks Like Me.” One winner was chosen from each grade:

Third Grade: Kysen Knebel, Highland Elementary

Fourth Grade: Sam Herring, East Elementary (Alton)

Article continues after sponsor message

Fifth Grade: Jemma Dorsey, Our Lady Queen of Peace (Bethalto)

“Congratulations to these student winners and their teachers and parents,” said Haine. “All the entries were wonderful, which made the process of selecting a winner very difficult. Thank you to all the schools who took the time to join in our contest this year. Together, we can continue to strengthen our children to resist drugs and live life to the fullest.”

The winning entries will be displayed for one year in the State’s Attorney’s Office, which is located in the Madison County Administration Building. Each winning student will also receive a pizza party for their entire class with State’s Attorney Haine.

The Red Ribbon campaign began in support of a murdered DEA agent who was killed in 1985 by drug traffickers. Displaying a red ribbon demonstrates support of a drug-free America. The annual Red Ribbon Campaign, held every October since 1986, is one of the largest drug-prevention campaigns in the country. More information can be found at http://www.nfp.org/.

More like this: