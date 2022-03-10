EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced on Thursday that Erin Arras, 46, of Belleville, pled guilty to one count of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death stemming from an automobile accident in September 2020 in Alton.

On September 7, 2020, first responders responded to an accident on West Broadway in Alton involving Arras’s vehicle and a motorcycle. One of the motorcycle’s passengers died as a result of the accident, and the other sustained serious injuries. Arras presented signs of intoxication, and toxicology reports showed her blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit.

Following the accident, Arras was charged with one count of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death, a Class 2 Enhanced felony.

In exchange for her guilty plea, Arras was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Haine thanked the Alton Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew Thierry for their work on this case.

