SPRINGFIELD — State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) announced six Madison County-area schools will receive School Library Grants awarded by Secretary of State Jesse White’s office. The grants are to be used to provide more library books and learning materials for students attending Illinois public schools.

Legislators approved a $.75 per pupil expenditure for schools that qualified for the program.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“One of our most important duties as a legislature is to provide opportunities for the next generation of leaders,” Haine said. “I’m thrilled these grants will allow schools to purchase materials that will open up a new world of learning for these students.”

Madison County school districts that are receiving funds include:

School District

City

Amount

Alton CUSD #11

Alton

$4,554.75

Collinsville C.U.S.D. #10

Collinsville

Article continues after sponsor message

$2,874.75

Granite City CUSD #9

Granite City

$4,423.50

Central School District #104

O'Fallon

$750.00

Roxana C.U.D. #1

Roxana

$1,342.50

East Alton-Wood River CHSD #14

Wood River

$750.00

More like this:

Gov. Pritzker Meets with Educators, School Leaders Amid Threats of Federal Overreach
Sep 4, 2025
Mascoutah Middle School Is One Of Gov. Pritzker's Blue Ribbon Schools Program
5 days ago
Gov. Pritzker Kicks Off New School Year at Community Consolidated Schools District 168’s Wagoner Elementary School in Sauk Village
Aug 31, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Leads Coalition Supporting Challenge To Executive Orders Unlawfully Targeting Transgender Individuals And Diversity
3 days ago
Governor Pritzker And ISAC Congratulate Schools For Excellence In Financial Aid Application Completion
6 days ago

 