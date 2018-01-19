SPRINGFIELD — State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) announced six Madison County-area schools will receive School Library Grants awarded by Secretary of State Jesse White’s office. The grants are to be used to provide more library books and learning materials for students attending Illinois public schools.

Legislators approved a $.75 per pupil expenditure for schools that qualified for the program.

“One of our most important duties as a legislature is to provide opportunities for the next generation of leaders,” Haine said. “I’m thrilled these grants will allow schools to purchase materials that will open up a new world of learning for these students.”

Madison County school districts that are receiving funds include:

School District City Amount Alton CUSD #11 Alton $4,554.75 Collinsville C.U.S.D. #10 Collinsville Article continues after sponsor message $2,874.75 Granite City CUSD #9 Granite City $4,423.50 Central School District #104 O'Fallon $750.00 Roxana C.U.D. #1 Roxana $1,342.50 East Alton-Wood River CHSD #14 Wood River $750.00

