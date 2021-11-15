EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Robert Brittin, 34, of Collinsville, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles for the killing of Robin Mendez on November 11, 2021.

“This terrible act of violence has left the community shaken, and sadly, nothing we do now will bring Robin back or heal these wounds,” Haine said. “But thanks to great police work, we can and will fight for justice on behalf of Robin and her family.”

On Thursday, November 11, Collinsville police found Mendez dead in her home in Collinsville. Brittin was taken into custody on November 12 and had allegedly been driving Mendez’s car previously.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first-degree murder charges are Class M felonies and carry a sentence of 40-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if convicted. The offenses relating to motor vehicles charge is a Class 2 felony, and carry a sentence from probation up to 3 to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Brittin is in custody at the Madison County jail and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Haine thanked the Collinsville Police Department and Assistant States Attorney Luke Yager for their work in this case.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: