EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday that a judge has handed a 40-year prison sentence to a predator who sexually assaulted a child. Jesse W. Chartrand, 43, of Glen Carbon received the sentence Tuesday for one count of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In December, a jury found Chartrand guilty of committing sexual acts with the child between August 2019 and July 2020.

“This perpetrator caused immeasurable suffering and trauma for the victim and the victim’s family,” Haine said. “Yet they had the courage to come forward and to assist in the investigation and prosecution. While no punishment could possibly make up for what they’ve experienced, we pray that this sentence brings them some degree of healing.”

He added, “The State’s Attorney’s Office will always aggressively prosecute sex offenders who prey on innocent children. My office is committed to working with law enforcement and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center to hold the perpetrators accountable in these types of heinous cases.”

In a victim-impact statement, the victim discussed her struggles. “You know that feeling when someone dies? When the whole world stops and it feels like nothing is real? That’s kind of how it feels,” the victim stated.

The victim’s mother, in a statement to the court, said the level of pain the child has endured is “something no child should have to deal with.” At trial, Chartrand claimed that he had suffered delusions. He asked the jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity. Assistant State’s Attorney Emily Bell, however, showed jurors a videotaped interview of Chartrand, conducted by Glen Carbon Police. The prosecutor argued that, during the interview, Chartrand showed no signs of being delusional.

Haine commended the work of Bell and Assistant State’s Attorney Alison Foley, along with Glen Carbon Police. He also commended the Child Advocacy Center, which conducted the forensic interview of the victim and provided services to her. Circuit Judge Kyle Napp issued the sentence.

The sentence consists of a 30-year prison term for predatory criminal sexual assault, a five-year term for one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a five-year term for another count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The two sentences for aggravated criminal sexual abuse are to be served concurrently. However, the sentences for the abuse charges are to be served consecutively to the sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault.

