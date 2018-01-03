JOPLIN, Mo. – The names of ten students from Illinois appear on the Fall 2017 Deans’ List at Missouri Southern State University.

The list recognizes full-time student from Missouri Southern who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale.

The students qualified for the honor by earning the required GPA while enrolled in 12 or more hours of credit courses.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students from the Riverbend area included in that list are:

Collinsville

Tanner C. Hails

Jerseyville

Anthony J. Heneghan

More like this: