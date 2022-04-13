Hadley Marie Horman Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jimmy and Lauren (Hess) Horman, of Bethalto, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 9. Article continues after sponsor message The couple’s daughter, Hadley Marie Horman, was born in Maryville, Ill. at 4:26 p.m., weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces. Along with her parents, Hadley was welcomed by grandparents: Jim and Nancy Horman of Hardin and Bob and Shelly Hess of Millstadt, and great-grandparents: Russel Gibson of Jerseyville and Mary Ogle of Roxana. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending