Hadley Marie Horman
Jimmy and Lauren (Hess) Horman, of Bethalto, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 9.
The couple’s daughter, Hadley Marie Horman, was born in Maryville, Ill. at 4:26 p.m., weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
Along with her parents, Hadley was welcomed by grandparents: Jim and Nancy Horman of Hardin and Bob and Shelly Hess of Millstadt, and great-grandparents: Russel Gibson of Jerseyville and Mary Ogle of Roxana.