ST. LOUIS – The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis is supporting local non-profit organization Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation throughout the months of October and November.

The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis’s program, Margs for a Mission, selects local charities every other month. Every Monday during those two months, the program raises funds for the chosen charity by donating $1 of every margarita sale and $5 of every margarita pitcher sold to the Hacienda Foundation. During the partnership, all proceeds are given to the partner charity.

On Mon., October 2, Hacienda Mexican Restaurant hosted a kick-off Happy Hour in honor of the 2-month-long partnership. A number of board members from the Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation hosted the event, mingled with guests, answered questions, and presented information about the charity.

The non-profit, which was formed in the St. Louis region in January 2016, started in the name of a local child, Jonny Wade from Jerseyville. Wade, who was 7 years old, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor and pediatric brain cancer in December 2014. After one year of undergoing hours of brain surgeries, eye surgeries, radiation therapy, and more, Wade, age 8, passed away on Christmas Eve 2015.

Throughout his journey with cancer, Wade’s wish was for no other child to have cancer. In this spirit, the organization makes it their mission to generate urgent action in the form of research and responsible legislation to end pediatric cancer.

“We are very honored and proud to help raise funds for this worthy cause,” said Alex Rodriguez, owner of Hacienda Mexican Restaurant. “I followed Jonny’s story very closely, and it has stuck with me to this day. We hope that our efforts and everyone’s generous donations can help increase awareness and raise money for this important cause.”

All funds raised from this event throughout the months of October and November will help the nonprofit organization sponsor pediatric cancer research and awareness.

Since 2016, the Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation has helped countless children through sponsored events and fundraisers, particularly after sponsoring a new peptide vaccine trial for reoccurring brain tumors. It is their hope that these new medical advancements will make survival an option for children diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis focuses on supporting local charities dedicated to making a direct impact on the communities and people of St. Louis. So far, the foundation has raised more than $30,000 for local charities.

To learn more about The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis, please visit www.haciendafoundationstl.org.

For more information regarding the Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation, please visit www.kidsshouldnthavecancer.org.

