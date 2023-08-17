EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced today that a long-time convicted methamphetamine dealer in Alton was sentenced to spend more than 21 years in federal prison after he admitted his guilt to multiple drug and firearm charges.

Dane Tannler, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Following his prison sentence, he will serve four years of supervised release. In addition, Tannler was ordered to pay a $400 fine and $400 in special assessments.

U.S. Attorney Rachel Aud Crowe commended the Alton Police Department for their courageous efforts to bring Tannler to justice.

“Career offenders like Tannler who repeatedly distribute large quantities of drugs tear at the fabric of the community and endanger the families who live there,” Crowe said. “Thanks to the courageous efforts by the Alton Police Department, a well-known criminal will serve more time in prison and give his neighbors a much-needed break from his string of crimes.”

According to court documents, a confidential source working with the Alton Police Department purchased methamphetamine from Tannler at his residence in February 2021. On Feb. 25, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Tannler’s house in Alton and seized a pound of crystal methamphetamine, $10,000 in cash, a luxury SUV, a loaded and stolen firearm, and drug distribution paraphernalia.

The Alton Police Department led the investigation, and the ILEAS Regional Special Response Team (SRT) executed the search warrant. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Trippi prosecuted the case.

Tannler was on parole for methamphetamine dealing charges at the time of his arrest in this case and has several other convictions for drug dealing crimes. Under federal sentencing guidelines, he qualified as a “career offender.”

Career offenders are eligible for longer terms of federal imprisonment, which applied in this case.

