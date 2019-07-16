CHICAGO - HabitNu, a CDC-recognized diabetes prevention program (DPP) provider has added Alton-Illinois-based Senior Services Plus and SSP Wellness Center to its national network of DPP Partners to deliver HabitNu’s DPP Program to Medicare and Medicare Advantage members in the Riverbend community.

86 million American adults are living with pre-diabetes and most don’t even know they have it. Without intervention, more than half of them will develop type-2 diabetes within five years. The Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) developed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is the most effective method to prevent individuals with pre-diabetes from becoming full-fledged diabetics.

DPP is now a fully covered medical benefit paid for by Medicare, Medicare Advantage and some commercial health plans.

HabitNu has received full recognition status by the CDC to deliver the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP). HabitNu DPP is a personalized lifestyle change program that combines a private online social network, health coaching, evidence-based curriculum, and digital tools to help people live happier and healthier lives. The Program incorporates lifestyle modification support around healthy eating, increased physical activity, and stress reduction all while helping participants learn new skills and habits for lifetime sustainability. The upshot is a highly scalable model that has resulted in proven outcomes leading to lower cost of care, weight loss and lower A1C levels.

“We are looking forward to partnering with SSP Wellness Center to help those at risk for developing type-2 diabetes”, said Sindhu Rajan, HabitNu’s CEO. “SSP’s deep roots in the Alton community and their impressive range of social services and wellness programs aimed at improving the health and quality of life of residents aligns well with the goals of the CDC Diabetes Prevention Program, making them ideal partners for HabitNu. By working together, both organizations can make a greater difference and transform lives”.

“The Wellness Center is like a second home to me, I get out of bed in the morning excited to see our members living their best lives and interacting with one another. I am proud to be a part of what it has become.” – Jacob Shaw, Wellness Director.

HabitNu is a CDC-recognized personalized lifestyle change program that can be delivered in-person through partnerships with fitness centers, community pharmacies and community clinics to achieve shared goals in diabetes prevention and chronic care management. The goal is for participants to reach the CDC weight loss targets of 5% to 9% and empower them to develop the skills and habits for lifetime sustainability. HabitNu is easy to join. Visit www.habitnu.com/ssp to learn more.

The Senior Services Plus Wellness Center is a state of the art 10,000 sq. foot facility boasting over 100 pieces of equipment and over 55 classes a week with membership prices starting at $12.50 a month! There is not anywhere else you can get card groups, physical therapy, yoga, food, a walking track and 100 smiles all in one place.

