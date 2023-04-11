EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon chapter of Habitat For Humanity is hosting a Chicken Lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, located at 7371 Marine Road in Edwardsville. Board Member Todd Taplin said all proceeds from the event will fund their next home-building project.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Edwardsville Moose Lodge for another delicious chicken dinner on April 16,” Taplin said. “The proceeds will be directly used to fund our next build.

“We are currently in the last stages of building a home [on] Hill Lane in Edwardsville, Illinois. A local resident, Faith Jordan, and her three girls will be purchasing the home at the end of April. We will be starting a new home build as soon as we raise a substantial portion of the funds.”

Adult plates are available for $12 each, kids’ (age 12 and under) plates are $6 each, and desserts are available for $3 each. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at this link, or at the door on the day of the event.

Taplin said the nonprofit organization builds and sells homes at affordable mortgage rates to those in need.

“Habitat for Humanity provides decent homes to those who are financially responsible and capable but cannot qualify for traditional lending,” Taplin added. “Contrary to popular belief, Habitat for Humanity does not give away homes - we sell the home to the family and the family pays a mortgage every month. Events such as the April 16 Chicken Dinner as well as donations of labor and materials are how we make it work.”

To learn more about this year’s Chicken Dinner fundraiser, see the event on Facebook. More information about the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon chapter of Habitat For Humanity is available on their Facebook page.

