EDWARDSVILLE - The fees for the Lewis and Clark Habitat for Humanity building permit, water tap and sewer tap were waived by Edwardsville City Council during Tuesday's meeting.

The property at 909 Highland Street in Edwardsville will utilize local builders for construction on the three-bedroom and two-bath home.

Council has waived fees for Habit for Humanity in the past that usually cost about $9,300.

Third Ward Alderman Janet Stack said the project is well worth the cost.

"We have waived fees before for Habitat for Humanity. For the benefit of a home and another family I think it's well worth it," Stack said.

The lot has never had a house on the property before but the three-bedroom home will include a full unfinished basement. There is no garage at the this time but the possibility of a detached garage in the future exists.

Mayor Hal Patton said it's a wonderful organization to have working with the community.

"Very blessed to have volunteers serving that capacity," Mayor Patton said. "It's a good a program to get people into a home for a reasonable amount."

In other business, the council also approved the resolutions to seek permission from the Illinois Department of Transportation for temporary closures of state highways for both the Edwardsville High School Homecoming Parade and the Halloween Parade.

An ordinance for a surplus auction for the Edwardsville Police Department was also approved for Saturday, Sept. 9.

The department hasn't held an auction of surplus items since 2014 and will include items from the parks department, public works department and library in addition to the police department.

Items for auction will include 21 motor vehicles and 60 to 70 bicycles.

