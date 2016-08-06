ALTON - At a time when support has been pouring in for local first responders around the country, a new type of support is pouring in at the Alton Firehouse Subs location.

In a nationwide event held by the franchise, the sub shop is offering their customers a deal of a lifetime for one day only on Saturday, Aug. 6. When customers donate one 24-pack case of bottled water, they will be able to receive one free medium sub. The cases will then be donated to area first responders to help them beat the heat and support members in the community who need to stay cool this summer.

"We're giving half to the Alton Fire Department and the other half to Alton Police Department so they can hand them out to those in need," Hannah Mazanek Lukowski, owner of the Firehouse Subs shop, said shortly after her restaurant opened for business this Saturday morning.

The anticipation for the restaurant's event has been growing since the company announced the special.

"We have had quite a few people call about it, we've been advertising on Facebook and handing out flyers to all of our regular customers," she said. "It's a great deal to bring in a case of water and get a free sandwich."

When Lukowski was looking to open a franchise, the decision to join the Firehouse Subs family seemed to come naturally.

"My husband is a first responder and he is a U.S. Marshall. He used to be a Alton Police Officer," she said. "Our company was founded by two firefighters and they started the Public Safety Foundation which gives back to the community's first responders and veterans."

Customers have the option to "pay it forward" to their local first responders with each purchase they make at the restaurant by rounding up their order to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then donated to area fire departments and police departments. Most recently, the restaurant granted the Alton Fire Department with $12,000 to purchase CPR equipment.

The deal was limited to one donated case of water per customer for one free sub. Customers could also donate more than one case, but could only receive one free sub. Children could also receive a free sub if they brought a case with their parents.

Firehouse Subs, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., is located in 44 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Canada. The company has over 1,000 restaurants and has donated over $20 million to public safety organizations.

