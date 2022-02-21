CHAMPAIGN-URBANA - Both Dylan Gvillo at 138 pounds and Drew Landau at 145 pounds placed sixth in their respective weight classes on the final day of the IHSA Class 3A individual state wrestling tournament held Saturday at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

Gvillo started his day with a win in the third round of the consolation bracket over Colin Young of Belvidere North 11-1, but lost by fall in the semifinal bout to Jimmy Nugent of Downers Grove South at 1:07, then in the fifth-place match, lost to Cole Rhemrev of Lincolnshire Stevenson 10-9 to finish sixth and medal.

Article continues after sponsor message

Landau won his first match of the day, also in the third round of the consolation bracket, defeating Gavin Connolly of St. Charles East 8-1, then lost in the semifinal to Charlie FIfield of Palatine Fremd 13-3, then lost the fifth-place bout to Antonio Alvarado of Belvidere North 3-2 to place sixth and also win a medal.

The team sectional meets will take place Tuesday at various sites around the state, with the state team finals going Feb. 25-26 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

More like this: