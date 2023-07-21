EDWARDSVILLE – The Pro Wildcard Challenge, a men’s pro circuit tennis tournament, held its two semifinal matches Friday morning.

The winner of this tournament earns a spot in the main tournament, The Futures.

On one side of the semifinal bracket, Jett Middleton defeated Thomas Nelson in two sets (6-2, 6-2). Middelton moved on to the final but declined to play due to tennis obligations elsewhere.

So, when Gus Tettamble beat Mujthba Ali-Khan in the other semifinal in two sets, it was Tettamble, the St. Louis native who earned the wildcard entry.

The match between Tettamble and Ali-Khan grew to become a close one. With Tettamble winning the opening set, Ali-Khan’s back was against the wall. He pushed through and tied the second set up at 5-5 before falling in a tiebreaker.

Tettamble redshirted his freshman year at Tulsa but had quite the success story his senior year of high school. At St. Louis University High School he finished his final season with a 27-0 singles record en route to becoming a Missouri Class 3 State Champion.

He showed his composure and experience under pressure during Friday’s semifinal.

Tettamble will also be in this weekend’s doubles tournament and will now play in The Futures tournament beginning Monday at Edwardsville High School.

