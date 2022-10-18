GU’s Annual Scholarship Day Offers Several Full-Tuition Scholarship Opportunities

GREENVILLE, IL - Greenville University invites potential students to campus for Scholarship Day, an opportunity to earn up to a full-tuition scholarship and the chance to get to know campus before their fall 2023 semester.

One hundred percent of traditional undergraduates at GU receive institutional financial aid, and on November 18, students who attend Scholarship Day could earn one of the multiple full-tuition scholarships available. GU’s average financial aid package is $22,000 and all students who attend Scholarship Day are guaranteed to come away with a sizeable scholarship offer.

All students have the opportunity to come to campus the day before and spend the night in the residence halls and interact with current GU students and faculty. Students interested in pre-nursing also have the option to tour the HSHS Holy Family Hospital nursing center Friday morning.

Check-in for Scholarship Day begins at 8:30 am on Friday, November 18, at the Crum Recreation Center on campus. Students will be briefed on the GU scholarships as well as the interview process they will experience that day. Also that day, scholarship auditions will be held for all music ensembles as well as an “Explore your Major Fair.”

“The admissions team and scholarship committee are so excited about the applications we have already received—we have a great class in the making and there is still time to join,” says Victoria Clark, GU’s director of undergrad admissions. “This is a student’s best chance to maximize their scholarship award at GU, so we encourage all to attend. It’s also a great chance to meet your future classmates and professors!”

Students are awarded scholarships for character and service, as Women in Leadership,

for diversity and care for diverse issues, and for the academic pursuit of excellence. New this year is