JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville resident was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, while a Dow resident was charged with four counts of drug-related offenses, according to a recent felony filing report from the Jersey County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

James M. Markham, 59, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on December 13, 2022. According to the report, Markham was in possession of both an ASM black powder .44 caliber revolver and a Buckhorn Magnum .50 caliber black powder rifle.

Markham was charged with a Super Class 3 felony, carrying a sentence of 2-10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and/or a fine of up to $25,000. A warrant was issued for his arrest on December 16, 2022, and his bail was set at $25,000.

Courtney C. Smith, 36, of Dow, was charged with four separate counts of drug-related offenses on Dec. 14, 2022. Count 1 was unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. This count was a Class 3 felony carrying a sentence of two to five years in IDOC and/or a fine of up to $25,000, as well as other drug-related fines totaling over $600.

Count 2 was unlawful possession of a controlled substance, which was identified in the report as “less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin/fentanyl.” This count was a Class 4 felony, carrying a sentence of one to three years in IDOC and/or a fine of up to $25,000, as well as other drug-related fines totaling over $600.

Count 3 was unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle “adapted for the use of controlled substances,” according to the report. Count 4 was the unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, specifically “a glass pipe and straws,” with the intent to use it to inhale methamphetamine, the report also stated.

Both Counts 3 and 4 were deemed Class A misdemeanors. A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest on Dec. 16, 2022, and her bail was set at $10,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

