JERSEYVILLE - The jury announced a guilty verdict Monday afternoon for Roger Carroll, of 20758 Creek Road in Jerseyville, in first-degree murder and kidnapping of Bonnie Woodward.

Carroll was accused of luring Woodward to Jersey County where authorities say he killed Woodward with a Stoeger Cougar 9mm Luger by shooting her several times about the body before burning her corpse and concealing it.

The family reacted with intense tears and emotion at the verdict. The jury deliberated for about six hours before releasing the guilty verdict. Carroll left the courtroom with law enforcement in handcuffs.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

