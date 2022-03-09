GODFREY - A man accused of crashing a pickup truck into a 2-year-old girl and her dog, killing both, has pleaded guilty to failure to report an accident involving injury or death.

Paul Broadway, 64, of Godfrey, was charged after an Aug. 31, 2020, accident in which the pickup truck he was driving crashed into Ellee Grace Kiser, 2, of Godfrey. The victim ran into the roadway at Pine Grove and West Broadway.

The child died at St. Anthony’s Health Center a day later of head injuries. Broadway left the scene but was arrested by Alton police the next day.

Broadway pleaded guilty Monday in exchange for a prosecution agreement that he be sentenced to no more than eight years in prison. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

At a press conference shortly after the accident, Sheriff John Lakin said that, after the accident was reported, the Sheriff’s Office was flooded with calls from the public.

Police obtained a description of the truck, and the accident was caught on a nearby video camera. The video was posted on Facebook.

Broadway pleaded guilty to aggravated reckless driving in 2007 in Jersey County.

