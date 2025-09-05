Guardrail Crash Sparks Vehicle Fire in Alton A car caught fire after hitting a guardrail late Friday night. The Alton Police assisted in managing traffic and investigating the scene. ALTON — A vehicle struck a guardrail and caught fire Friday night on Landmarks Boulevard in Alton, according to local authorities. Article continues after sponsor message Firefighters received a call at 10:03 p.m. reporting the incident. Upon arrival, responders found a Dodge Magnum engulfed in flames. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire. First responders searched for the driver but found that the individual had left the scene before their arrival. The Alton Police Department helped with traffic control. No injuries were reported. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending