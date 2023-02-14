GU To Host Legacy Weekend Featuring Nicholas Morrow, NFL Linebacker Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREENVILLE - Greenville University welcomes alumni and friends of the University to attend Legacy Weekend featuring Nicholas Morrow—NFL linebacker and GU alumnus. Morrow played Panther football for four seasons at GU from 2013 to 2016, and as part of the weekend’s special events on April 21 and 22, his jersey number will be retired. After his time at GU, Morrow signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent and spent five seasons with the team, which eventually relocated to Las Vegas. He currently plays for the Chicago Bears. “Nicholas is paving the way to being a next-generation ‘GU Giant.’ He truly represents the best of us,” says Tom Ackerman, GU Athletic Director. “He lives out his faith every day on and off the field and we could not be prouder of the way he represents GU and himself in one of the biggest arenas. During this weekend event, we will celebrate not only his athletic achievements, but also the person he is because the athletic achievements are truly a byproduct of his hard work, dedication, and character.” Weekend events include: Friday, April 21 Athletic chapel service 9:30 am at H.J. Long Gymnasium on GU’s campus Special guest Nicholas Morrow will speak at the service. Article continues after sponsor message Saturday, April 22 Greenville, Illinois, Public Honorarium for Nicholas Morrow 10 am on the downtown square in Greenville (near the SMART Center)

Greenville Mayor George Barber will recognize Morrow’s contributions to GU and the city and present Morrow with a key to the city. Youth football clinic 11 am-12:30 pm at the John M. Strahl Athletic Complex’s Francis Field

Special guest Nicholas Morrow will help coach and be available to sign autographs after the clinic. The clinic is open to youth from 5th to 8th grade and walk-up registration will be held on the day of the event. Legacy Weekend Celebrity Dinner honoring Nicholas Morrow 6 pm in the GU Armington Center Dining Commons

As part of the evening's events honoring Morrow, GU will retire his Panther jersey number. Tickets are available at athletics.greenville.edu/legacyweekend For more information about the dinner or other weekend events, contact the GU Advancement Office at (618) 664-6500 or visit athletics.greenville.edu/legacyweekend.