GREENVILLE— St. John’s College of Nursing is pleased to announce they have established an education center at HSHS Holy Family Hospital. The center will be used to provide clinical simulation labs to Greenville University students who enter the St. John’s College Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

St. John’s College and Greenville University have partnered to give students a four-year path to earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. The partnership decreases GU students’ nursing school journey from five years to four years. Students can complete their pre-nursing coursework at Greenville University, then enter the St. John’s College of Nursing program on GU’s campus, never having to leave the friends they’ve made, and the bonds they’ve established with professors.

“This new simulation lab and education center will give students who wish to complete their BSN in Greenville the opportunity for hands-on, patient care experience via computerized, programmable manikins,” said Dr. Charlene Aaron, chancellor of St. John’s College. “The center better prepares students for their clinical experience as it allows them to learn, practice and enhance their skills in a no-risk, safe environment.”

St. John’s College faculty will teach upper-division nursing classes on the Greenville University campus, and clinical experiences will take place at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and other area HSHS hospitals.

“I am truly excited about this partnership with Greenville University and HSHS,” said Kelly Sager, president and chief executive officer at Holy Family Hospital. “Students from right here in our community can save both time and money to complete their degrees and achieve their clinical career goals.”

Greenville University President Suzanne Davis said, “Hands-on learning makes a difference for our students. To allow nursing students to learn and practice in a real hospital setting is a competitive advantage not many colleges are able to offer. We are grateful to HSHS and to St. John’s College for their continued support of this partnership.”

“I am truly excited about this partnership with Greenville University and HSHS,” said Kelly Sager, president and chief executive officer at Holy Family Hospital. “Students from right here in our community can save both time and money to complete their degrees and achieve their clinical career goals.”

Students will be admitted through this pathway in the fall of 2022. If interested in learning more or applying to the program, visit greenville.edu/programs/nursing. For more information about St. John’s College, visit sjcs.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit hshsholyfamily.org.

About St. John’s College

St. John’s College, a department of St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, Illinois, is the oldest Catholic hospital-based school of nursing in the United States. In 1886, the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis founded St. John's Hospital School of Nursing. Their mission was to care for the sick and needy of the community in a spirit of joy, respect and commitment to competence. Initially the school was created as a two-year diploma program to educate members of the founding religious order. In 1912 the school accepted the first lay women. St. John's School of Nursing transitioned into St. John's College in 1991. Today, St. John's College students can earn a Bachelor or Master of Science in nursing degree. During our long and rich history, we have undergone many transitions. However, the constant has been dedication to the education of professional nurses whose practice exemplifies excellence in health care.

About Greenville University

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Greenville University empowers students for lives of character and service through hands-on experiential learning and a transforming Christ-centered education in the liberal arts, sciences, and professional studies. www.greenville.edu.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our physician practices and 15 local hospitals in two states – Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

More like this: