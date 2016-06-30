Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) received a $3,360 donation from the American Lung Association (ALA) today, which was raised during an Asthma Awareness campaign organized by Godfrey native Jaris Waide, who is an ALA Honoree Chairperson and Children’s Ambassador.

On May 7 in Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, Waide held her 16th annual ALA Asthma Awareness Walk in collaboration with GSSI, who introduced their new Asthma Awareness patch program to help girls become more familiar with respiratory health, symptoms of an asthma attack and how to respond in an asthma related emergency.

Funds donated to GSSI by Waide’s ALA campaign will go towards providing additional asthma education to Girl Scouts throughout Southern Illinois.

