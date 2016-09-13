Governor attends Midwest-U.S. Japan Association conference to discuss Illinois’ transformation

ST. LOUIS – Governor Bruce Rauner attended the annual Midwest-U.S. Japan Association Conference today in St. Louis. The conference brings together government and business leaders from the Midwest and Japan to discuss ways to strengthen the bond between the region and Asian country.

“There is no greater partnership, no stronger friendship and relationship between the people of Japan and the people of America,” Governor Rauner said. “The success of Japanese businesses in the Midwest is critical to the success of Illinois, and we look forward to building upon that to improve our collective economies. Our relationship with Japan has spanned decades, and we will continue to foster that strong foundation.”

Illinois’ economic relationship with Japan has never been stronger. Nearly 350 Japanese companies have opened more than 1,200 locations in Illinois, and they employ more than 49,000 people.

The first Midwest-U.S. Japan Association Conference took place in 1967 in Chicago. The Association works with the ten state governments in the Midwest to help market the region as an important business environment.

The conference concludes on Tuesday.

