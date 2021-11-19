EDWARDSVILLE – Adaptive Equipment and Caregiving Corner (AE Corner), a client of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has mastered assisting seniors who struggle every day to care for themselves to remain as independent as possible.

Owners, Cindy Hardin-Weiss and Christina Hardin-Weiss, have worked with the Illinois SBDC since March 2020, and call it “the lighthouse amid the storm of navigating as a business owner.”

Since its 2015 establishment, AECorner, an up-and-coming healthcare business, has expanded to become a leading competitor for home healthcare. AECorner is located in O'Fallon, Ill. Its primary goal is “to be a trusted resource for individuals looking for information regarding adaptive equipment and how to use it safely to enhance seniors’ ability to age in place.”

Led by Cindy (physical therapy) and Christina (speech therapy), the company is increasing its services and client base. AECorner has become well known on platforms like YouTube with an Adaptive Equipment and Caregiving Corner channel. They actively engage and assist clients with informational videos, offering advice mainly on mobility options and cognition/swallowing difficulties.

“We are here to enhance continuity of care from healthcare facility to home, increase client and caregiver safety during daily care, and improve and maintain the client’s optimal level of functional independence,” Christina said. “We are focused on providing a safe environment and enhancing seniors’ quality of life through skilled mobility training and caregiver education. We do so by addressing the issues and concerns of our patients while encouraging them to pursue what is meaningful to them.”

“Christina and Cindy are working hard to build a brand, help people live their best lives and share resources,” said SBDC Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May. “The SBDC and I are honored to be a small part of their business journey and share this fantastic story of perseverance about Adaptive Equipment Corner.”

“The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE congratulates the entire Adaptive Equipment Corner team on their ribbon cutting scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19,” Di Maggio May added. “We look forward to supporting them as they continue their growth."

Contact AE Corner at 618-206-8401. For more information, visit adaptiveequipmentcorner.com or schedule a Zoom appointment with Cindy & Christina.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Adaptive Equipment Corner, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at 618-650-2929.

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

