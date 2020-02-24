ALTON - MustacheMarch4PD has become a well-recognized name and become a huge benefit for area police departments over the past four years.

MustacheMarch4PD was established by Steve Schwegel and its success has meant an enormous amount to law enforcement over the years.

"It's beyond our belief we have raised this much money," Tina Bennett, a spokesperson and board member for the organization, said. "The first year we were hoping to raise $20,000, which we did and then the next year $40,000-$45,000 and this past year we raised a higher amount with part of the proceeds going to Alison Ringering. We made over $65,000 last year.”

Bennett said area businesses have been extraordinarily supportive of MustacheMarch4PD.

The annual fund-raising event is at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

The Glendale Riders will again perform March 27 and tickets are $25. All proceeds support local police departments. Each ticket includes appetizers and snacks.

Orders for apparel have been extended to Tuesday, contact Elizabeth Jun at (618) 593-5429 for any additional information. Visit mustachemarch4PD.itemorder.com/sale to purchase any apparel.

Bennett said 13 different law enforcement departments have been assisted by the fund-raising efforts.

The departments have used the donations for a wide variety of necessary equipment for the job. At Christmas time, the officers give free gas as a way to enhance law enforcement’s relationship with the public.

“Our goal is to promote a more positive rapport between the police departments and citizens and to raise funds for items that the police departments no longer are able to purchase. Some items that have been funded by our organization are dashboard cameras, computer monitors, new uniforms, tazers, trail cameras, police K9’s, school programs, AED’s, police radios, gas give-a-ways and active shooter gear as well as many other items.

“As a sponsor, you will receive benefits to increase your company’s visibility and provide a return on your company’s investment including:

Name recognition in press releases, website and social media

Exposure to an audience of more than 500 Law Enforcement officials, their families and friends, along with local business leaders, owners and many supporters of police departments.

This is a great way to show your support to your local police department and to say thank you for their dedication to their profession.

“We are now a 501c3 organization: Mustache March 4 PD INC. For additional information about sponsorship levels and benefits, please contact us at info@mustachemarch4pd.com, or reach out to a committee member,” Bennet said.

“The whole MustacheMarch4PD campaign has brought the community more aware of the police officers and that the officers are good guys,” Bennet said.

To directly purchase tickets to the annual event, visit:

https://www.mustachemarch4pd.com/

