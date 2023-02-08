GODFREY - Gerard Fischer with the Godfrey Fire Protection District gave an update on the progress and groundbreaking ceremony for the new Godfrey firehouse and administrative building during the public comment portion of the Feb. 7 Godfrey Village Board meeting.

The new firehouse and administrative building will be located at 3023 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Fischer announced they’ll be hosting a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 16, and the public is invited to attend.

“[I] want to just give you an update with what’s happened with the firehouse. I’m sure going up and down Godfrey Road, you’re seeing a lot of construction from Walmart all the way up to QuickTrip, so we’re joining the fun up here,” he said. “There’s stakes out there already, some pipes are out there and everything.

“We are having our groundbreaking ceremony next Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.,” he continued. “Everybody’s invited. I have already looked at the 10-day weather report and the high is supposed to be 55 degrees I think, but it does say showers and wind. If anybody has any questions about what’s going on with the Fire Department, I’d be more than happy to answer.”

Trustee Virginia Woulfe-Beile added that she “was excited to get to this point,” with Fischer responding that “yes, it’s been a while.” Funds for the new building were approved in 2021, and official building plans were released in 2022.

A rendering of the new building can be seen below:

