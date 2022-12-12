CARROLLTON - Several individuals in Greene County were charged with a range of crimes including grooming, battery, drug-related charges, and more over the past few weeks, according to the most recent Greene County Jail Booking Report.

Harley D. Angel, 19, of Carrollton, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, grooming, indecent solicitation of a child, and unlawful restraint. He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Nov. 30 and has since been released on bond.

Justin M. Rochester, 20, of Jacksonville, was charged with reckless driving, speeding 35+ miles per hour over the limit, driving on a revoked/suspended license, illegal possession/transportation of cannabis by a driver, and a vehicle equipment requirement violation. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff on Dec. 3 and has since been released on bond.

Rachel A. Roberts, 38, of Greenfield, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and operating an uninsured vehicle. She was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on Dec. 5 and was given a Notice To Appear.

Matthew T. Farris, 28, of Roodhouse, was arrested twice for criminal trespass to a residence. He was first arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Nov. 26, but was released on bond. He was arrested a second time by the Roodhouse Police Department on Dec. 4 and has since been released as his time has been served.

Richard E. Neff, 43, homeless, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and issued a Failure To Appear warrant in Greene County. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Nov. 25 and remains in custody.

Stacy L. Gresham, 51, of Roodhouse, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and retail theft. She was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Nov. 22 and has since been released on bond.

Brandi L. Defrates, 39, of Greenfield, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and had a warrant for her arrest in Greene County. She was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff on Dec. 5 and remains in custody.

Terrance L. Knapp, 45, of Roodhouse, was charged with meth delivery and had a warrant for his arrest in Greene County. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Nov. 20 and remains in custody.

Edwards L. Collins Jr., 68, of Carrollton, was charged with aggravated battery. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Nov. 29 and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

