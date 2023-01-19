CARROLLTON - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has filed charges ranging from grooming to battery and more over the last few weeks, according to the department’s most recent Jail Booking Report.

Brandon K. Edwards, 31, of Roodhouse, was charged with grooming, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and endangering the life of a child. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Dec. 30 and remains in custody.

Jodi R. Counts, 34, of White Hall, was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated battery in a public place, and disorderly conduct. She was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Jan. 1 and has since been released on bond.

Dalton M. Boan, 25, of Greenfield, was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of battery by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested on Jan. 14 and has since been released on bond.

Heather M. Walters, 39, of Bluffs, was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for two counts of theft and one count of deceptive practice. She was arrested on Jan. 4 and has since been released on bond.

Cody M. Manley, 25, of Roodhouse, was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and having a Failure To Appear warrant in Jersey County. He was arrested on Jan. 2 and has since been released on bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

Travis L. Blakey, 43, of Winchester, was charged with domestic battery and arrested by the Winchester Police Department. He was taken into custody on Jan. 3 and has since been released on bond.

Nathaniel M. Thornton, 31, of Roodhouse, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct by the White Hall Police Department on Dec. 30, and has since been released as his time has been served.

Kurt C. Costello, 27, of White Hall, was charged with one count of domestic battery by the White Hall Police Department and arrested on Dec. 21, and has since been released on bond.

Ramon G. Colon-Melendez, 40, of Roodhouse, was arrested for criminal trespass to residence by the Roodhouse Police Department on Dec. 17 and has since been released on bond.

Matthew T. Farris, 28, of White Hall, was also arrested for criminal trespass to residence by the Roodhouse Police Department. He was taken into custody on Dec. 12 and has since been released as his time has been served.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: