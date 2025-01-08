SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have re-signed second baseman Gabe Holt and outfielder Edwin Mateo, bringing back a pair of all-star-caliber players for their 25th anniversary season.

Holt will enter his third season with the Grizzlies this year, having been voted to the All-Star game in each of the last two campaigns. In 2024, he played in 84 games, and ranked seventh in the Frontier League with a .324 average, adding 13 doubles, a pair of homers, 37 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases along with 50 runs scored and 107 total hits. A former 7th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers out of Texas Tech University in 2019, Holt continued to put his elite bat-to-ball skills on display, striking out only 23 times for the entire season.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2023, the Warner Robins, Georgia native set the Frontier League on fire in his Grizzlies debut, batting .435 with four homers, 31 RBIs, 12 doubles, 18 stolen bases, 83 hits, and 49 runs scored in 48 games, leading the entire league in batting average, on-base percentage (.513) and hits before suffering a season-ending injury.

Mateo will be entering his second season with the Grizzlies in 2025 and his first full season after being signed in July. Overall, in 91 games between Gateway and the Sussex County Miners, the native of the Dominican Republic batted .229 with 13 doubles, two homers, 17 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases in 29 attempts. He also had a pair of outfield assists defensively after joining the Grizzlies.

He will be looking to return to his 2023 form with Gateway this upcoming season, when he was one of the best overall outfielders in the Frontier League while playing for the Miners. Mateo hit .323 that year with seven homers, 43 RBIs, 15 doubles, and 39 stolen bases in 48 attempts while also amassing 82 runs scored and 128 hits in 95 games. The switch-hitter was voted a midseason All-Star, and at year’s end ranked in the league’s top-10 in average, steals, runs scored, and total hits.

Stay tuned for player signings, promotions, and more in the coming weeks by following the Grizzlies on social media, and on their website at GatewayGrizzlies.com!

More like this: