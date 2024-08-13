SPRINGFIELD – The Gateway Grizzlies are set to hit the road on August 13, 2024, to face the Lake Erie Crushers at Robin Roberts Stadium, marking the first professional baseball game in Springfield since 2001. Fans can still purchase tickets for $12 and are invited to join the box office crew for a 3 p.m. departure from the Ballpark. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

After the game, children will have the opportunity to run the bases, and there will be a full team autograph session on the field.

The Grizzlies come off a thrilling 5-3 victory against the Evansville Otters on Sunday night at Grizzlies Ballpark. Despite losing a 3-0 lead on a home run in the top of the eighth inning, the team secured the win with a two-run home run by Kevin Krause in the bottom of the inning, clinching a significant series win.

Gateway starter Deylen Miley was a standout performer, retiring 13 consecutive batters from the first through the fifth innings. Miley, the Frontier League's leader in strikeouts, fanned eight batters to bring his season total to 132 and pitched a career-high seven and one-third innings.

On August 14, 2024, the Grizzlies will host a Back to School Bash at Grizzlies Ballpark. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature $2 hot dogs and $2 24-ounce sodas, promising a fun-filled evening for families.

Tickets for both events are still available, and fans are encouraged to join in on the excitement.