SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have re-signed outfielder Victor Castillo and utilityman Tate Wargo for the upcoming 2025 season, with both coming off outstanding rookie years.

Castillo signed with Gateway at the start of July in 2024 out of the University of New Orleans, where he batted .317 with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs, and a .478 on-base percentage. He then played in four games before being sent to the New England Knockouts in a trade on July 8, but was re-acquired by the Grizzlies at the roster deadline in August, and proceeded to be an everyday player the rest of the way, batting .291 with eight doubles, 13 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in nine attempts over 21 total contests with Gateway.

Including his stay in New England, the left-handed-hitting, Tallahassee, Florida native finished 2024 with a .318 average, 11 doubles, three homers, 29 RBIs, 31 runs scored, 56 hits, and 18 stolen bases in 22 attempts over 47 games.

Article continues after sponsor message

One of the feel-good stories for the Grizzlies in 2024, Wargo was initially signed out of the California Winter League last offseason, having also played at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois under current Grizzlies bench coach Alex Ferguson. He enjoyed an outstanding spring training with the club, but was released.

He stayed on manager Steve Brook’s radar, however, and in need of an infielder, Gateway brought back the Benld, Illinois native in mid-June. He would then serve a valuable utility role for the Grizzlies the rest of the season, batting .311 with 12 RBIs in 42 games while playing solid defense at multiple positions, particularly third and second bases. Memorably, Wargo also walked off the Washington Wild Things in “sudden death” on June 20, allowing Gateway capture the road series with a game-winning single down the first-base line in just his seventh professional game.

Stay tuned for player signings, promotions, and more in the coming weeks by following the Grizzlies on social media, and on their website at GatewayGrizzlies.com!

More like this: