SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies announced their full schedule for the upcoming 2026 season, with an expanded regular season beginning on Thursday, May 7 as they continue to bring affordable, family fun to the St. Louis Metro East and battle for a Frontier League championship.

SAUGET - The new, 102-game regular season slate will begin for Gateway on the road, as the Grizzlies play the Mississippi Mud Monsters from May 7-9. The following week, they will open their first stretch in Sauget with their home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Joliet Slammers, followed by another three-game home set from May 15-17 against the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Grizzlies fans will get to see their team in action frequently in the first half, as 12 of their first 18 games and 21 of their first 33 contests will take place at Arsenal BG Ballpark. That will lead into their road swing against the Atlantic Conference, with Gateway making their first visit to Brockton, Massachusetts against the Rox from June 16-18, followed by a trip to the Garden State and a road series against the New Jersey Jackals from June 19-21.

Gateway will also host the four-time reigning Frontier League champion Québec Capitales over Independence Day weekend from July 3-5, and welcome the Ottawa Titans to Sauget from August 14-16. In addition, the Grizzlies will continue their annual “Greatest Night in Baseball” tradition on September 6, hosting the Mud Monsters.

All game times and promotions, as well as the Grizzlies’ preseason games, are to be determined. For more information, contact the Grizzlies’ box office at (618) 337-3000.

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies’ social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!

