EDWARDSVILLE - The Independence Long Course Meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center once again was carried off in smooth fashion with about 400 participating Friday to Sunday, CFAC Director and Edwardsville Breakers’ Head Coach Bob Rettle said.

“We had about 450 kids in the meet and great response,” Rettle said. “It was fun for everybody. Our kids are doing really well. The Grinter triplets are all coming around and Cohen Osborn has been terrific and his little sister as well. He is 11-12 right now and his little sister, Karissa, is also having a good season. Maggie Grieve, a freshman at Edwardsville, really stepped up. We have an intra-squad meet on July 18 to try to qualify more for the Ozark and national meets.”

Breakers’ star swimmer Bailey Grinter saw limited action in the meet and is back to training after some small surgery and will have three strong weeks to train for nationals, Rettle said. Bailey Grinter will be attending the University of Tennessee on a full athletic scholarship this fall and is the best sprinter and backstroker Rettle said he has had in the female division.

The Breakers’ Vinnie O’Connor and Noah May were two standouts on Sunday, with O’Connor winning the prestigious 50-meter free in 25.22 and May in the 200 butterfly in 2:25.24. The Breakers’ 15-and-over 200-meter relay of Jonny Olson, Brian Baggette, Logan Mills and O’Connor won in a time of 1:44.83. The Breakers’ Liv Abraham continues to shine in the 8-and-under girls division, placing second in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other Breakers earning first places on the weekend were Mason Voss in the 8 and Under 100 breast (2:03.75); and Cohen Osborn in the 11-12 200 free (2:25.16).

The Breakers’ 13-14 200-Meter Medley relay of Savannah Grinter, Olivia Ramirez, Allison Naylor and Autumn Grinter were second with a time of 2:18.06, just off the first place time of 2:16.06.

“It is nice to have as many meets as we do here at Chuck Fruit,” Rettle said. “It’s good for the families and team so we don’t have to travel as much.”

More like this: